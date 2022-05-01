Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Hamad of Bahrain exchange Eid Al Fitr greetings

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with King Hamad of Bahrain and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Speaking by phone, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa to the leaders and wished them prosperity and development.

King Hamad and President El Sisi also conveyed their greetings to Sheikh Mohamed and wished more progress, safety and security for the UAE and its people.

They also wished for more prosperity and development for Arab and Islamic nations.