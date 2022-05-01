Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Hamad of Bahrain exchange Eid Al Fitr greetings

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also spoke by phone to Egypt's El Sisi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with King Hamad of Bahrain and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi
The National
May 01, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with King Hamad of Bahrain and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Speaking by phone, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa to the leaders and wished them prosperity and development.

Read More
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

King Hamad and President El Sisi also conveyed their greetings to Sheikh Mohamed and wished more progress, safety and security for the UAE and its people.

They also wished for more prosperity and development for Arab and Islamic nations.

Updated: May 01, 2022, 1:00 PM
UAEBahrainEgyptEid Al Fitr 2022
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Police return $19,000 to British resident who left bag at airport
An image that illustrates this article Dubai's veteran imams and muezzins granted golden visas
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi grants housing package for Emiratis worth Dh2.36bn
An image that illustrates this article Eid holidays: Dubai Police step up security measures