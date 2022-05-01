Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has met the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed ways to grow relations between the two countries, opportunities to expand co-operation in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Sharif to Al Shati Palace and wished him success in leading Pakistan towards further progress and prosperity, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Sharif succeeded Imran Khan as Pakistan's leader on April 11.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Sharif exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings and wished progress and development to the global Islamic community and all nations of the world.

The Crown Prince praised the historical relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The Pakistani prime minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception, commending the UAE's support for his country in the development field.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa and Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council.