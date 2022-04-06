Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Kazakhstan's president exchange Ramadan greetings

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has received a phone call from Kazakhstan's President Kassem-Jomart Tokayev.

During the call, they exchanged Ramadan greetings.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to Mr Tokayev the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa who wished him good health and happiness and prosperity for the people of Kazakhstan.

Mr Tokayev wished prosperity for the UAE and its people and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral co-operation in various fields.