Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Serbia on his re-election

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated Aleksandar Vučić, on his re-election as President of Serbia.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke to Mr Vučić and wished him continued success in performing his presidential duties and responsibilities.

He also wished the people of Serbia further progress and prosperity.

The leaders discussed the prospects of improving bilateral relations in various fields.

Mr Vučić thanked Sheikh Mohamed and wished the UAE and its people further development and prosperity.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed also received a phone call from Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada.

The pair discussed co-operation and bilateral work between the countries and the possibilities of improving them to serve the interests of the people.

They also talked about a number of regional and international issues of common interest, including the developments in Ukraine and ways to control the fallout of the crisis, especially the impact on civilians and ways to secure corridors to deliver aid.

Mr Trudeau praised the UAE's efforts in sending aid to affected civilians in Ukraine.

He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE's exceptional success in organising Expo 2020 Dubai.