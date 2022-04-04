Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab leaders

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the good wishes of the President, Sheikh Khalifa, to three heads of state

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conveyed Ramadan greetings to several leaders. Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi
Apr 04, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has exchanged Ramadan greetings with a number of heads of state.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke to King Mohammed of Morocco, King Abdullah of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdul Fatah El Sisi, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

Ramadan 2022 will be bittersweet

He conveyed the greetings of the President, Sheikh Khalifa and extended congratulations and best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leaders and their countries. The Arab leaders reciprocated the good wishes.

The UAE's leaders on Friday also extended their greetings to all observing the holy month. Sheikh Khalifa wished good health and prosperity to the people and leaders of all Arab and Islamic countries.

Updated: April 04, 2022, 9:08 AM
