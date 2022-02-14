US-Canada border bridge reopens after days of Covid-mandate protests

North America’s busiest border crossing has reopened after a weeklong blockade by demonstrators in Canada who had shut the critical economic artery to protest Covid-19 vaccination mandates.

The Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan carries a quarter of all trade between the two countries.

Its closure last week put serious economic strains on both Canada and the US, including Detroit's car-manufacturing hub, and Canadian authorities were under increasing pressure to get traffic flowing again.

“The Ambassador Bridge is open,” tweeted the Windsor Police Department, whose officers, with the help of reinforcements from the Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, engaged in a multi-day operation to clear out protesters.

Police made several arrests and had to tow multiple vehicles away but ultimately the situation, while tense, unfolded peacefully.

“I am very thankful for today's peaceful outcome,” said Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno in a Tweet.

“This would not have been possible without the professionalism & dedication of all our policing partners & WPS members and the hard work and incredible support from all our other partners & the community.”

The protest at the bridge is part of larger movement that has disrupted life in cities across Canada.

In Ottawa, the country’s capital roughly 400 lorries have transformed the city’s downtown core into a giant parking lot.

Over the weekend, thousands of Canadians descended on Ottawa to show solidarity with lorry drivers who are protesting against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions.

Now in their third week, the protests have become a major political problem for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According Canadian media, he is expected to meet with provincial leaders on Monday to discuss the ongoing demonstrations.

Late on Sunday, Mr Trudeau chaired a session of his Cabinet's Incident Response Group which was established to handle the growing protests.

“We covered further actions the government can take to help end the blockades and occupations,” tweeted Mr Trudeau. “We’ll keep working urgently on this – to protect jobs, public safety, our neighbourhoods, and our economy.”