Sheikh Mohamed offers support to Greek prime minister after positive Covid-19 test

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed strategic ties with Greece during a phone call to the country's prime minister.

Sheikh Mohamed and Kyriakos Mitsotakis explored ways to further develop links between the nations during the talks.

The Crown Prince offered his support to the Greek leader, who recently contracted Covid-19, and was reassured about his health.

Mr Mitsotakis tested positive for the virus on Monday, a day after he held talks in Istanbul with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sheikh Mohamed wished him a speedy recovery.

“Recently, we are all occupied with the war in Ukraine and increased prices, but the coronavirus is still here. I tested positive this morning and therefore will isolate at home and work from there,” Mr Mitsotakis, who is triple vaccinated, said in a video on Instagram.

“Triple vaccination offers the best possible protection against severe disease, and I am certain that everything will go well and I will very soon return to the office.”

The Greek prime minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his noble gestures and sincere wishes for him and the Greek people.