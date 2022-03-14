Greek PM tests positive for Covid a day after meeting Turkey's Erdogan

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, a day after he held talks in Istanbul with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Recently, we are all occupied with the war in Ukraine and increased prices but the coronavirus is still here. I tested positive this morning and therefore will isolate at home and work from there,” Mr Mitsotakis, who is triple vaccinated, said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Triple vaccination offers the best possible protection against severe disease, and I am certain that everything will go well and I will very soon return to the office.”

On Sunday in Istanbul, he met Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, 82, spiritual head of the world’s Orthodox Christians.

Greece recorded 11,986 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number registered there since the pandemic broke out to more than 2.63 million.