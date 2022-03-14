Greek PM tests positive for Covid a day after meeting Turkey's Erdogan

Kyriakos Mitsotakis also met the spiritual head of Orthodox Christians

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a rare meeting on Sunday. AP
Jamie Prentis
Mar 14, 2022

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, a day after he held talks in Istanbul with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Recently, we are all occupied with the war in Ukraine and increased prices but the coronavirus is still here. I tested positive this morning and therefore will isolate at home and work from there,” Mr Mitsotakis, who is triple vaccinated, said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Triple vaccination offers the best possible protection against severe disease, and I am certain that everything will go well and I will very soon return to the office.”

READ MORE
Global Covid death toll may be ‘three times higher than official estimates’

On Sunday in Istanbul, he met Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, 82, spiritual head of the world’s Orthodox Christians.

Greece recorded 11,986 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number registered there since the pandemic broke out to more than 2.63 million.

Updated: March 14, 2022, 1:25 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article ISIS follower jailed by London court for sharing videos of killings on Telegram
An image that illustrates this article Greek PM tests positive for Covid a day after meeting Erdogan
An image that illustrates this article Aerial footage shows the destruction of MariupolStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Canada's Syria refugee initiative a model for UK's sponsorship offer to Ukrainians