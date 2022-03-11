Turkish Airlines cancels more than 200 flights from Istanbul due to snow

More than 200 flights have been cancelled from Istanbul's two international airports since Wednesday evening because of expected snowfall, the country's national airline Turkish Airlines has said.

A spokesman for the airline said earlier this week that it had cancelled 185 flights from Istanbul airport on Thursday, 114 of them domestic and 71 international.

Read More Turkish Airlines says compensation agreed for 737 Max groundings

The airline cancelled another 20 domestic flights planned by AnadoluJet, the subsidiary budget airline, at the smaller Sabiha Gokcen airport.

Turkish Airlines issued a warning that “the number of cancellations is likely to increase” because of the heavy snowfall.

Turkish airline Pegasus said about 30 domestic flights expected to depart and arrive at Sabiha Gokcen airport on Thursday were also cancelled.

Turkish Airlines planes are seen parked at gates amid heavy snow at Istanbul Airport. Getty Images

About 50 flights were also cancelled on Friday, it said on its website. The operator of Istanbul airport, Europe's busiest last year, did not respond to requests for comment.

The international airport, where close to 1,000 flights cross each day, had to suspend operations for two days because of heavy snow in January.

It was the first time the airport shut down since its inauguration in 2019 and the operator was criticised over the management of the crisis.

Hundreds of passengers were stuck at the airport, unable to fly or return to the city because the roads were blocked by snow.

The airport had been criticised before it opened for alleged environmental destruction, a lack of good transport links and the choice to build it close to the Black Sea where there is often thick fog in winter.