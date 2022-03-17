Sheikh Mohamed meets Indonesia's defence minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, held talks with Indonesia's defence minister on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prabowo Subianto reviewed relations between the nations and their co-operation in the defence field during the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr.

The visiting minister delivered a letter to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince from Indonesian President Joko Widodo which focused on enhancing strategic ties.

Sheikh Mohammed conveyed his greetings to the Indonesian president and his hopes for further prosperity and development in the Southeast Asian country.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

The friendship between the countries has grown significantly in recent years.

Sheikh Mohamed visited Indonesia in July 2019, during which several deals worth $32 billion were signed.

Several Emirati companies are working on projects in Indonesia, including the country's first floating solar power plant by Masdar, and a project between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Indonesia’s Pertamina to develop petrochemicals and gas.

Bilateral trade between the UAE and Indonesia reached about $2.5bn in 2020.

The UAE exported goods worth about $1.5bn to Indonesia, while Indonesia's imports from the UAE amounted to $1bn.

In October 2020, the name of a street in Abu Dhabi was changed in honour of the Indonesian president.

A mosque will also be built in the UAE capital in his honour.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohamed invited Mr Widodo to the Emirates to witness the signing of the UAE-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Both countries entered into talks for the agreement in September, which aims to strengthen trade ties, expand economic and investment opportunities, and mark a new phase of bilateral co-operation. The agreement could be signed this month.

