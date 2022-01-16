UAE launches programme to boost youth sustainability initiatives

The UAE government has launched a programme to attract young people to be part of local and global green initiatives.

The SDGs Young Leaders Programme will equip and train young people with the skills to participate in national and international initiatives to build a more sustainable future.

Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary General's envoy on youth, congratulated the UAE on creating a framework that would be driven by young people.

“There is no better investment a country can make than in the capacities and potential of its young people,” Ms Wickramanayake said at the launch ceremony.

“I am encouraged by the prospect that this program provides opportunities for decision-makers to engage with partners from across institutions in the UAE at national and regional levels, to ultimately help young change-makers steer us on to a more actionable path.”

Join changemakers from across the 🌍 for @TheGlobalGoals For All Flagship event at @expo2020dubai 🙌



Let's reflect on how far we have come & look at what it will take to achieve the #GlobalGoals 👉 https://t.co/9Gg2sSd735

#WorldsToDoList #UNxExpo #Expo2020 — UN Youth Envoy (@UNYouthEnvoy) January 16, 2022

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and chairwoman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, said the UAE leadership believed in the capabilities and energy of young people.

“The UAE is keen on expanding the role of youth and upskilling them to tackle future trends, and providing them with the tools and means that support their role in building our nation and our transformation into a knowledge-based and sustainable economy,” she said.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, said young people were able to generate innovative ideas and come up with solutions to meet future challenges.

She said young people were keen to take on an active role in being part of the sustainability agenda and serving their nation.

The launch of the new programme took place during Global Goals Week at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In the coming weeks, members of the UAE’s national committee on sustainable development goals will begin working with UAE youth on projects.

The committee will also announce more youth-driven initiatives to broaden its reach, make it more inclusive and support future decision-makers.

The UAE has taken several significant steps to deliver on climate action, including financing clean energy projects and becoming the first Gulf nation to commit to net zero emissions by 2050.