Ministers and business leaders hail UAE's successful bid to host Cop28

Ministers, business leaders and industry groups have congratulated the UAE for winning the bid to host Cop28.

The Emirates will host the 28th UN global climate talks in 2023. The decision was made by the body in Glasgow on Thursday night.

UAE leaders welcomed the decision and tweeted after the announcement that the UAE would put everything towards making Cop28 a success.

UAE cabinet ministers on Friday said hosting the big event is an opportunity for the UAE to demonstrate to the world the work it has done on climate action. Sustainability remains at the forefront of the UAE's economic development agenda.

Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said "healthcare is intrinsically linked with pollution, and Cop28 is a platform to discuss all forms of pollution and its effect on health".

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the UAE has contributed to sustainable development.

He said the UAE is the first country in the region to produce zero-carbon nuclear power, introduce carbon capture technology, and operate the first solar-driven green hydrogen-producing facility.

The Emirates last month set out a strategic initiative to achieve net zero-carbon emissions by 2050.

"Globally, we have contributed nearly $17 billion in aid to support renewable projects in 50 countries. Cop28 in the UAE will help us to create stronger partnerships and build on these efforts - locally and internationally," said Mr Al Mazrouei.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said: "Cop28 in the UAE will only serve to further fuel the next generation's passion and curiosity in taking action for a better planet and a better future."

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said hosting such an important international environmental gathering will provide the UAE the opportunity to continue to lead by example.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said hosting the event will help drive significant investment in a sustainable economy.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said the event will encourage students to work towards UN sustainable development goals.

Among other ministers who congratulated the UAE were Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Business leaders also hailed the UAE's winning bid, calling it "an important milestone in the country's global climate change leadership journey".

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: "We congratulate our leadership and our people for being the first GCC state to preside over Cop28 in 2023."

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, chief executive of Emirates Global Aluminium, and Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, congratulated the leadership.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, and Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chief executive of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said the victory is in line with the country’s goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, director of NCM, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, managing director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Dr Nawal Al Hosany, the UAE’s permanent representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency, and Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, hailed the big achievement.

Key elements of the motion on the Emirates read that the UNFCCC “accepts with appreciation the offer of the government of the United Arab Emirates to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties, the 18th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the parties to the Kyoto Protocol and the fifth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement from Monday, 6 November, to Friday, 17 November 2023".

