Cop28: What does host status mean for UAE?

What brings Cop to the UAE?

One of the tasks of the UN summit in Glasgow was to ensure a pipeline of meetings was created. UN officials began consultations with the government of the UAE on a host country agreement for Cop28 on November 7. The move follows a UN General Assembly resolution and the decision of the Asia-Pacific group of nations to unanimously endorse the Emirates' bid.

What is Cop and when is the next summit?

The Conference of the Parties (Cop) to the Kyoto Protocol is the annual forum for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The next meeting will take place from November 7 to November 18, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. The UN has asked Eastern European countries to make bids to host Cop29.

How has the leadership supported the UAE bid?

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, revealed the decision was close at hand in a Twitter post. “The UAE has submitted a request to host the Cop28 conference in 2023, the largest global conference of heads of state and government on climate and environmental issues."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, underlined the UAE's desire to combat climate change.

“The host country for Cop28 in 2023 will soon be chosen,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter. “As a nation committed to international co-operation and positive action, the UAE is ready and willing to host this crucial global gathering aimed at accelerating efforts to address our planet’s shared climate challenges.”

With great pride, we receive the @UNFCCC’s affirmation that the UAE will host #COP28 in 2023 from @UNFCCC. We look forward to welcoming the world to advance climate action and are committed to working with inclusion, transparency and responsibility. #UAEforClimate #UAECOP28 pic.twitter.com/xpFWEKgSiM — Office Of The UAE Special Envoy For Climate Change (@uaeclimateenvoy) November 11, 2021

What undertakings has the UAE given as part of its hosting bid?

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, spoke of the UAE’s commitment to hosting a successful meeting in 2023 when he addressed the Glasgow summit on Wednesday.

UAE pledges to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030

"We are proud to have been endorsed as the hosts of Cop28 by the Asia Pacific Group of nations,” Dr Al Jaber said.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all partners and friends backing our nation's bid. We look forward to coming sessions and discussions with the aim of securing international support for our offer to be confirmed as the host of Cop28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The UAE is honoured to welcome all parties to work on developing an ambitious agenda for Cop28 in 2023 that will accelerate the development of practical solutions and make crucial progress on climate action.”

What is the purpose of Cop meetings?

The goals of the gathering boil down to four essential points:

Ensuring that global net zero is on track by 2050 and that keeping rising temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial norms is a realistic target.

That the world has frameworks in place to assist adaptation to climate change, especially by vulnerable communities and natural habitats.

Financial flows and commitments are in place to make good on the promise of $100bn flowing from developed to developing nations every year.

Making the rule book for the provisions of the 2015 Paris Agreement robust and comprehensive and accelerating national and international action across governments, businesses and society.

