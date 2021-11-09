Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Cyprus

The meeting included talks on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the importance of enhancing security in the region

Georgia Tolley
Nov 9, 2021

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus, and Nikos Christodoulides, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

They reviewed the friendship and joint co-operation between the UAE and the Cyprus and discussed ways to further develop ties across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their wishes for the further progress and development of Cyprus.

Mr Anastasiades sent his greetings to the UAE's leaders and wished the country further progress and prosperity.

The meeting included discussions on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the importance of enhancing security and stability in the region, as well as a review of areas of common interest.

The agenda also included talks on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.

Read more
Cyprus seeks quiet conversation over gunboat diplomacy in Mediterranean

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah commended UAE-Cypriot relations and emphasised the UAE's desire to strengthen them and develop joint co-operation in all fields to meet the aspirations of the two governments.

The meeting follows talks in April between the UAE, Cyprus, Greece and Israel, when the four countries discussed closer co-operation in trade, investment, manufacturing, technology, science and health services.

The UAE has in the past sought to promote international peace in the Mediterranean by hosting a tripartite meeting with Cyprus and Greece.

Updated: November 9th 2021, 10:11 AM
CyprusSheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE Cabinet approves plan to test self-driving vehicles
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Cyprus
An image that illustrates this article 2040 master plan will bring big wins for Dubai housing market, says expert
An image that illustrates this article 100 Million Meals campaign distributes more than 10.8m meals in UAE