Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Cyprus

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus, and Nikos Christodoulides, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

They reviewed the friendship and joint co-operation between the UAE and the Cyprus and discussed ways to further develop ties across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their wishes for the further progress and development of Cyprus.

Mr Anastasiades sent his greetings to the UAE's leaders and wished the country further progress and prosperity.

The meeting included discussions on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the importance of enhancing security and stability in the region, as well as a review of areas of common interest.

The agenda also included talks on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.

Read more Cyprus seeks quiet conversation over gunboat diplomacy in Mediterranean

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah commended UAE-Cypriot relations and emphasised the UAE's desire to strengthen them and develop joint co-operation in all fields to meet the aspirations of the two governments.

The meeting follows talks in April between the UAE, Cyprus, Greece and Israel, when the four countries discussed closer co-operation in trade, investment, manufacturing, technology, science and health services.

The UAE has in the past sought to promote international peace in the Mediterranean by hosting a tripartite meeting with Cyprus and Greece.