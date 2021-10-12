Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces five-year budget for UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, led a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to adopt the five-year federal budget.

“During the meeting, we decided on the federal budget until 2026 with a total of Dh290 billion,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote online.

“We enter the new federal fiftieth with confidence, optimism and global aspirations.”

On the agenda was the aim to enable a faster-working government.

“Our work will not be based on individual ministries, but on strategic sectors, and plans and agendas will not be the standard, but field projects and initiatives.”

The Dubai ruler said that the UAE is sending a message that the country is primed for further success.

Also established at the meeting was the Emirates Infrastructure and Housing Council, headed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, which aims to unify federal and local housing efforts, co-ordinate on road and infrastructure projects, and build an urban and housing road map for the UAE.

Cyber security was on the agenda as well.

“We also approved the adoption of cyber security standards for government agencies and those proposed by the Emirates Cyber Security Council,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“Our borders in cyberspace are sovereign borders that we always need to protect and consolidate their defences.”

Also during the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid was named Chairman of the General Budget Committee of the Federation and Chairman of the Federal Tax Authority.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan was appointed Chairman of the Executive Committee of the UAE-Saudi Co-ordination Council, and Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi was appointed Chairman of the Judicial Co-ordination Council.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved the appointment of Mohammed Al Husseini as Chairman of the General Pension and Social Security Authority and Chairman of the Union Export Credit Company; Ahmed Belhoul as Chairman of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex; and Maryam Al Muhairi as Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Climate Change and Environment.

He wished them all the best in their new positions.