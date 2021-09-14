Dubai sends humanitarian aid to Sudan and Ethiopia

Dubai sent two flights carrying humanitarian aid to Sudan and Ethiopia to help tackle health, refugee and flood crises.

The two Boeing 747 cargo flights, ordered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, have reached their respective destinations of Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

The first flight from Dubai to Ethiopia was carrying 85 tons of medical aid, including medicines, medical items, and cholera kits supplied by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help tackle a cholera outbreak and Covid-19 challenges in the country.

A second flight to Sudan was carrying around 100 tons of relief items and shelter items, including blankets, kitchen sets, and tarpaulins provided by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support Tigray refugees and flood victims in the country.

Both flights were facilitated by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, where the aid was stored.

“IHC, and the humanitarian community that we are hosting, went the extra mile due to the increasing demand for humanitarian assistance and IHC will continue to facilitate the dispatch of aid provided by the humanitarian community stored in IHC warehouses in Dubai, to support communities across the world in need,” said Giuseppe Saba, chief executive of IHC.

Robert Blanchard from the WHO logistics team in Dubai, thanked the UAE for the support provided which he said helps to protect vulnerable populations around the world.

“The health supplies on the flight to Addis Ababa alone are enough to care for 140,000 patients in need of trauma care and 15,000 cholera patients,” Mr Blanchard said.

“The generosity of the UAE and our partnership with the International Humanitarian City make it possible for WHO to mount rapid responses to acute health emergencies, ultimately alleviating suffering and saving the lives of those in need.”

Ilir Caushaj, head of IFRC’s global logistics Hub in Dubai, said they are working hard to extend its life-saving aid to people in need.

“These items will go a long way in ensuring that hundreds of Sudanese families affected by flooding and Ethiopian refugees now living in Sudan have access to blankets, kitchen sets and tarpaulins,” he said.

“Flooding, soaring inflation, access to clean water and Covid-19 are some of the challenges that the people of Sudan are experiencing today and IFRC is working alongside the Sudanese Red Crescent Society to provide them with assistance. The aid flight is expected to aid 21,500 beneficiaries, with a total cost of CHF 259,000 (Dh1 million).”

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

The Bio Favourite Emirati dish: I have so many because it has a lot of herbs and vegetables. Harees (oats with chicken) is one of them Favourite place to go to: Dubai Mall because it has lots of sports shops. Her motivation: My performance because I know that whatever I do, if I put the effort in, I’ll get results During her free time: I like to drink coffee - a latte no sugar and no flavours. I do not like cold drinks Pet peeve: That with every meal they give you a fries and Pepsi. That is so unhealthy Advice to anyone who wants to be an ironman: Go for the goal. If you are consistent, you will get there. With the first one, it might not be what they want but they should start and just do it

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

The biog Full name: Aisha Abdulqader Saeed Age: 34 Emirate: Dubai Favourite quote: "No one has ever become poor by giving"

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

