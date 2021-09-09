Dubai to send 120 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

An air bridge from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation will transport 120 tonnes of relief to Afghanistan. Wam

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment will send 120 tonnes of food and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Following directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the establishment will send eight planes, each loaded with 15 tonnes of basic food materials and items of clothing.

Ibrahim Bumalha, adviser to Sheikh Mohammed for humanitarian and cultural affairs, said the first of those aircraft left Dubai today.

He said the humanitarian aid sent to Afghanistan was to help to solve the food shortages they are suffering because of the current situation.

Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, @MBRHCharity to organize an air bridge to carry 120 tonnes of food and humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. The first flight took off from #Dubai today. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 9, 2021

Mr Bumalha thanked Dubai’s aviation authorities for helping to transport the Emirati humanitarian aid and supporting the establishment’s humanitarian efforts.

The UAE was one of the first countries to send humanitarian aid to Kabul after the crisis in Afghanistan.

It has sent several planes to Kabul since the crisis began, carrying medicine and food to support humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

Two weeks ago, the UAE hosted up to 8,500 Afghans at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, where high-quality housing, sanitation, food and health care were provided by teams from several UAE organisations.

The evacuees were hosted in the UAE capital temporarily and were expected to travel to other countries, chiefly the United States.

Earlier this week, the UAE welcomed 41 Afghans after the evacuation of Kabul, including members of the Afghanistan girls’ cycling and robotic teams.

The group includes at-risk human rights activists and their family members.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

