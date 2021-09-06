UAE welcomes Afghan girls and at-risk activists on humanitarian grounds

The UAE has welcomed 41 Afghan evacuees, including members of the Afghan girls’ cycling and robotic teams, as well as at-risk human rights activists and their family members.
The evacuation operation was sponsored by and conducted in cooperation with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and IsraAID, which accompanied the group following their entry into Tajikistan from Kabul and onward departure to the UAE.
While in the UAE, the group of women, girls, and families will be hosted at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, where they will receive a comprehensive range of high-quality housing, sanitation, health, and food services to ensure their welfare, state news agency Wam reported.
The group is then set to depart for Canada, where their immigration applications will be processed on a priority basis.
Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: "The UAE is deeply honoured to work alongside its partners in the international community to assist the Afghan people on humanitarian grounds.
Image 1 of 13
Many young Afghan evacuees have been brought to the UAE with their families for safety, after the Taliban seized control of their country.
"Recognising the importance of aiding women, girls, and families in particular, the UAE is sparing no effort to ensure that those in need may reach safety in pursuit of a better future.
"Drawing upon our enduring humanitarian commitment and values of cooperation and partnership, the UAE will continue to identify ways to assist Afghan nationals by welcoming them into the country until they depart for their final destinations.
This latest operation comes as part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to host nearly 9,000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries. The UAE has played a significant role in evacuation operations, with the number of Afghans and foreign nationals who have been evacuated since the beginning of August to date reaching almost 40,000.
UAE's fourth aid plane arrives in Kabul
As part of the air bridge, directed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to support the Afghan people, the fourth UAE aid plane arrived - in less than 48 hours - to the Afghan capital, Kabul, carrying medical and food aid, support the humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.
The UAE air bridge continues around the clock to intensify its assistance that benefits thousands of Afghan families, especially women, children and the elderly. This is within the framework of the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach in extending a helping hand to communities and groups that need assistance, especially during crises.
The UAE is one of the first countries to send urgent humanitarian aid to Kabul after the recent developments in Afghanistan.
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Afghan evacuees last week - in pictures
Image 1 of 6
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, poses for a photograph with an Afghani boy during a visit to families evacuated from Kabul at Emirates Humanitarian City, in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
