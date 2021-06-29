Economy is our priority, says Dubai Ruler

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met the new Dubai Chamber of Commerce team. Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has said that the economy is his priority.

Speaking after a meeting of the board of directors of Dubai Chambers, Sheikh Mohammed said that “establishing a solid and prosperous economy is at the centre of our priorities".

Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohammed approved the restructuring of the emirate's chamber of commerce into three separate entities.

They are the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Dubai International Chamber.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved the board of directors of the overarching Dubai Chambers, which will oversee and co-ordinate the work of the three chambers under a common vision.