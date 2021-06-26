Sheikh Mohammed approves new structure of Dubai Chamber entities

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the restructuring of the emirate's chamber of commerce into three separate entities with unique functions.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce will operate separately as the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved a board of directors to oversee the Dubai Chambers, which will oversee and co-ordinate the work of the three entities under a common vision.

The board will "propose mega initiatives to spearhead Dubai's economy, ultimately creating a robust business environment", Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

The new chambers will be responsible for boosting international trade, advancing the digital economy, protecting the interests of entrepreneurs and business owners and supporting Dubai's ambition to establish "the world's best economic ecosystem", he added.

Plans to split Dubai Chamber's functions were first announced by Sheikh Mohammed in March as part of a broader plan to adopt a more "flexible and efficient" government structure.

As part of this, the emirate plans to adopt a new Dubai International Trade Map. Dubai already has shipping and air links with more than 400 cities around the world, but 200 new cities will be added to consolidate the emirate's role in global trade.

Changes will also be made to government employment arrangements, with three-year work contracts introduced for all officials and directors of Dubai departments, agencies and institutions. Accountability will be increased and an output evaluation and rewards system introduced, Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

A five-year plan was also approve to raise the value of the emirate's foreign trade exchange to Dh2 trillion, from Dh1.4tn.