Sheikh Mohammed approves new structure of Dubai Chamber entities

Plans to split Dubai Chamber's roles across three units with distinct functions were first announced in March

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. In March, the Dubai Council also approved a five-year plan to raise the value of the emirate's foreign trade exchange to Dh2 trillion from Dh1.4tn. WAM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. In March, the Dubai Council also approved a five-year plan to raise the value of the emirate's foreign trade exchange to Dh2 trillion from Dh1.4tn. WAM

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the restructuring of the emirate's chamber of commerce into three separate entities with unique functions.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce will operate separately as the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved a board of directors to oversee the Dubai Chambers, which will oversee and co-ordinate the work of the three entities under a common vision.

Read More

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai described Expo 2020 Dubai as 100% ready. Courtesy, WAMSheikh Mohammed: Dubai adopts new government structure for the future

UAE is focusing on the future with $80bn manufacturing boost

The board will "propose mega initiatives to spearhead Dubai's economy, ultimately creating a robust business environment", Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

The new chambers will be responsible for boosting international trade, advancing the digital economy, protecting the interests of entrepreneurs and business owners and supporting Dubai's ambition to establish "the world's best economic ecosystem", he added.

Plans to split Dubai Chamber's functions were first announced by Sheikh Mohammed in March as part of a broader plan to adopt a more "flexible and efficient" government structure.

As part of this, the emirate plans to adopt a new Dubai International Trade Map. Dubai already has shipping and air links with more than 400 cities around the world, but 200 new cities will be added to consolidate the emirate's role in global trade.

Changes will also be made to government employment arrangements, with three-year work contracts introduced for all officials and directors of Dubai departments, agencies and institutions. Accountability will be increased and an output evaluation and rewards system introduced, Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

A five-year plan was also approve to raise the value of the emirate's foreign trade exchange to Dh2 trillion, from Dh1.4tn.

Published: June 26, 2021 05:54 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Derek Chauvin pictured following his arrest. While the prosecution asked for a 30-year sentence, he could be parolled after 15 years. AFP

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

The Americas
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock (L), looks at the phone of his aide Gina Coladangelo as they leave the BBC in central London. AFP / Tolga Akmen

Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to fire Matt Hancock over kissing scandal

Europe
A new bus station has been opened at Oud Metha in Dubai by the Roads and Transport Authority that will handle 10,000 passengers. Courtesy: RTA

New metro-linked bus station opens in Dubai

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 23: The second international Libya conference convenes on June 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The conference is bringing together representatives from the UN Security Council, the new Libyan government, Turkey, as well as various North African and Middle Eastern states to assess and promote progress towards definitively ending the military conflict in Libya. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Libya unity government faces deadlock over draft constitution

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams