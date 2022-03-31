Dubai Metro to run non-stop through the night for Expo 2020 visitors

Dubai Metro services will be running throughout the night to accommodate people travelling to enjoy the last night of Expo 2020.

The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced metro trains would be operating non-stop from 5am on Thursday, March 31, until 2.15 am on Saturday, April 2.

“As Expo 2020 comes to an end, [the] RTA has extended the operating hours of Dubai Metro on Thursday, March 31 to facilitate your journeys to and from the exhibition site,” the RTA said in an Instagram post.

Two new metro stations were built in Dubai to cater for visitors to the Expo site.

Dubai Investment Park and Expo 2020 stations were added to the red line in June last year and visitors can travel directly to the world’s fair from Al Rashidya Station.

If you are travelling by car you can reach the site from all major roads.

There are four different parking zones open to the public – Opportunity, Sustainability, Mobility and Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Regular shuttle services connect the car parks to the Expo gates to ensure visitors do not have to walk more than 600m to gain entry.

The RTA is also operating Expo Rider buses across Dubai. This service is free for anyone who has purchased a ticket to the world’s fair.

Read More Hundreds join Expo 2020 Dubai walk to plot course for a brighter future

Dozens of standard buses will also be on hand to transport visitors from other emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ajman, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Visitors travelling by taxi can use Careem, Uber and S’hail apps to arrange their ride to and from the event.

You can also book a Hala Taxi via the Careem app, which allows users to hail a standard RTA taxi, which is more affordable than other options.

Organisers have advised visitors to arrive as early as possible for the final night of Expo and to travel by metro, if possible.

Expo 2020 Dubai final day - in pictures