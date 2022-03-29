Hundreds join Expo 2020 Dubai walk to plot course for a brighter future

Hundreds of people stepped out in celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday to reflect on six months that have brought the world closer together and paved the way for a brighter future.

The three-kilometre Walk for People and Planet was started by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo.

It marked the culmination of the Programme for People and Planet, which was a key theme at the world's fair and united participants from around the globe, allowing them to explore society's biggest challenges and greatest opportunities.

Ms Al Hashimy said the initiative aimed to forge lasting memories for communities long after Expo ended.

Families with children on their spring break stopped to take pictures during the walk that started at a sports park and passed theme pavilions and Al Wasl Plaza.

Organisers said every step participants took showed their commitment to achieving a better future for all.

The event was tied to Expo's focus on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with the world's fair aiming to inspire collective action for a cleaner and healthier planet.

The UN has described the goals as a call for action for countries to promote prosperity while protecting the planet.

Visitors enjoy an early morning walk through the Expo site. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Lena Deliquot, 10, took part in the walk with two younger brothers, her father and grandparents.

The French-Spanish Dubai pupil said she enjoyed “discovering the world with Expo".

Her family spent most Sundays at the mega-event and she plans recycle more and spread awareness about reusing items to reduce waste.

“I wanted to walk for the planet because there is a lot of pollution and things that are not good for Earth at the moment,” Lena said.

“I really enjoy Expo. Each country shows what it can do. Also, there are people who can’t really go from one country to another because they don’t have the money, but they can come to Expo for different perspectives.”

On song for world's fair

The enthusiasm of the crowds was infectious with children leading their parents to queue up at pavilions immediately after the walk.

Nawaf Ahmad is the voice of Rashid, an Expo mascot for a show in the Al Wasl dome about the race to save the planet.

As he waited in line outside the Korea pavilion, the 12-year-old broke into the song he has been singing for the last few months.

“It’s a great exhibition, can’t you feel the elation, a world class exposition, nearly 200 nations, there is so much more to see and hear and touch and taste and think and learn and do,” Nawaf sang.

The UAE resident, who wants to be an aerospace engineer, joined the walk with his younger brother and said he would miss Expo when it ends later this week.

“I want to invent engines that work sustainable to the environment we are living in and not polluting it all,” said Nawaf.

“Everything is special in Expo.

Expo fans take part in the Walk for People and Planet. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

“On April 1, I can’t imagine the feeling. It will be a tough thing to let all of this go. This is like art work. I can’t even imagine that day.”

Nadia Verjee, chief of staff of Expo programmes, said the aim was for people to continue to make a difference.

“Expo 2020 Dubai has brought the world together for six months and affirmed commitment to people and planet, and a sustainable future for all,” she said.

“As Expo 2020 Dubai comes full circle, we’d like to invite everyone to continue to build upon this momentum as we walk together to take the necessary steps as individuals, as businesses and as policy makers towards achieving the sustainable development goals.”

Expo success story set for final chapter

Expo 2020 Dubai will conclude on Thursday with a spectacular closing ceremony featuring fireworks and pop concerts that organisers believe will attract the event's biggest crowds yet.

The world's fair will remain open for firework displays at midnight and 3am.

Metro trains will run around the clock on Thursday and Friday to handle crowds, with tens of thousands of people expected to visit Expo.

The celebrations are included in the price of a ticket that has allowed people to visit the event several times over the past month.

Among the headline acts will be singers Christina Aguilera and Norah Jones and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, with more than 20 giant screens to be set up across the Expo site to display the shows.