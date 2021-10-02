Reem Al Hashimy: 'You'll have a remarkable experience at Expo 2020 Dubai'

LIVE BLOG: Latest coverage from Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors will find a "remarkable experience" waits them at Expo 2020 Dubai, its director general said.

Reem Al Hashimy told The National she was thrilled to welcome people to the site this weekend - and what a day out awaits them.

"It's so exciting to see visitors come in and explore all of the different pavilions," said Ms Hashimy, who is also Minister of State for International Co-operation.

The UAE's hosting of the world's fair has been in the works since 2013, when it won an international bid on Paris.

Since then, a dedicated site the size of 600 football fields has been created in the Dubai South desert.

"We've opened our doors after eight years, nine years of work and one year of a delay because of the pandemic.

"We're continuing to stay safe with our masks, requiring vaccination and negative PCRs but by and large this is remarkable.

"It's a little bit warm so come dressed with your sneakers, a bottle of water and stay in the shade and hopefully you will have a remarkable experience here."