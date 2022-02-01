Lunar New Year brings hope for UAE's Chinese residents

The UAE's Chinese community ushered in the Lunar New Year with family feasts and musical shows as they gave a nod to tradition while hoping for brighter times to come.

The Year of the Tiger was welcomed in style as hundreds gathered at Expo 2020 Dubai to marvel at an array of colourful cultural performances and dazzling costume displays.

Others stayed at home for quiet celebrations as they reflected on challenging times and contemplated what the future might hold.

The events brought cheer and offered hope to many Chinese residents unable to visit their home country for the past two years because of strict travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lunar New year – which began on Tuesday – is one of the most important dates on the Chinese calendar.

It is also celebrated as the Spring Festival with festivities to usher in luck and prosperity.

Families observe traditions such as crafting short Chinese couplets that are placed on the front door, hanging sparkling lights across the house and leaving money for children in bright red envelopes.

New Year cheer

A group of pupils, aged four to seven, sing songs outside the Chinese Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate the New Year. Pawan Singh / The National

Dubai resident Liu Yanhui and her staff at the Confucius Institute have been coaching a group of young children to sing songs in Mandarin.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to better understand Chinese culture,” she said while watching the children, aged four to seven, sing outside the Chinese pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dressed in gold and red outfits decorated with dragons and tigers, the children sang songs wishing people a happy new year.

“Starting the new year in harmony can bring people a year full of prosperity and happiness.

“This is meant to bring cheer, joy, happiness and excitement.”

Ms Yanhui has been in the UAE since 2015 and describes Dubai as home.

“When I came here, I could hardly have imagined that people can live happy lives with high standards in such harsh living conditions,” she said.

“The UAE welcomes people from other countries and allows all celebrations so we don’t feel we are outsiders but that we belong to Dubai.

“I really love this country – it is my second home.”

Time for family reunions

The Chen family, from left: Jeffrey, 12, mother Jiawei Chen, Jasper 22 months, Sabrina 9, and father Leo celebrate New Year at their Dubai home. Chris Whiteoak / The National

In Chinese homes across the country, mothers were busy cooking up meals of fish, rice and chicken dumplings to be served for their families.

For Jiawei Chen, the day is about spending time with her three children and husband.

Her Dubai home was decorated with lanterns and paper decorations to signify good luck.

“It is a time for reunion so families can talk about what happened in the past year and think of their wish for the new year,” said Ms Chen, known by her nickname Daisy, who has been living in the UAE for 15 years.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, relatives from China often spent the new year in Dubai. Like many other expatriates, her family did not made the journey owing to travel restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.

“I wish in the new year that coronavirus will go away and that everybody is healthy.”

Celebrating traditions

Costume contests and cultural performances at the Chinese pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate the new year. Pawan Singh / The National

Residents such as Li Dongxia celebrated with family and visited the Expo site to be part of events this week.

The calligraphy artist demonstrated the intricate and delicate art to visitors at the China pavilion.

“In the year of the tiger, I hope the worldwide suffering of human beings from the virus will stop,” said the long-time UAE resident – she has lived in the Emirates for the past 22 years

“I hope whenever we feel weak, we remember this image of a brave and strong tiger.

“After two years of suffering, I hope the tiger will eat up the virus.”

She organises an annual Spring Gala concert with song-and-dance shows by Chinese performers and people from other nationalities.

“These gatherings are important for overseas Chinese,” she said.

“This country has become the most important place in our lives but expats miss home and relatives in the motherland.

“So it feels like a special big family when we get to share thousands of years of Chinese culture with everyone and learn about their history.”

Living in the Emirates makes people compassionate and brings people together, she said.

“If everyone’s culture can be communicated like it is here, then the world can have more peace,” Ms Dongxia said.