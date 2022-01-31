Why employees will continue to pay no income tax in the UAE

Related: UAE to introduce federal corporate tax from June 2023

The UAE has long been a favourite destination for foreign workers, attracted by the country’s tax-free salaries and lower cost of living.

Employees in the UAE will continue to enjoy paying no tax on their incomes, the Ministry of Finance confirmed on Monday when it announced plans to introduce a federal corporate tax from June 2023.

There will be no tax on personal incomes “from employment, real estate and other investments, or on any other income earned by individuals that does not arise from a business or other form of commercial activity licensed or otherwise permitted to be undertaken in the UAE”, the ministry said.

The UAE will introduce a federal corporate tax rate of 9 per cent on the profit of businesses from the financial year beginning on or after June 1, 2023.

“The tax regime will be among the most competitive in the world,” the ministry said, and added that it will be in line with World Trade Organisation rules.

But what is the difference between corporate and income tax? Here, we explain everything you need to know.

What is corporate tax?

In short, corporate tax is a tax levied by a government on a business’s profits, which is the difference between a company’s revenue and costs, said Atik Munshi, managing partner at the Dubai-based audit and advisory company FinExpertiza.

A business that has a calendar financial year starting on January 1, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2023, will be subject to UAE corporate tax from January 1, 2024, said Chirag Agarwal, founder and managing director of Earningo Accounting & Tax Consultancy.

“This is the beginning of the first financial year that starts on or after June 1, 2023,” Mr Agarwal added.

“The introduction of corporate tax is not to hold back the spirit of business in the UAE but to reaffirm the Emirates’ commitment to meeting international standards for tax transparency and preventing harmful tax practices.”

What is income or salary tax?

In countries that have personal taxation, people pay income tax on their earned income, said Keren Bobker, an independent financial adviser and senior partner with Holborn Assets in Dubai.

“The UAE does not have salary tax, but earned income [in other countries] can be derived from the likes of employment or perhaps rental or some investment income,” Ms Bobker said.

Earned income can also include employment perks, said Anurag Chaturvedi, managing partner at Chartered House Tax Consultancy.

“Personal or individual tax is a tax on an individual’s earnings in salary, perks, investment income, dividends, house property income and capital gains,” he said.

Will the UAE’s corporate tax affect employees?

There should be no immediate effect on employees as their income will not be taxed, said Ms Bobker.

“A company cannot reduce any salary because they are paying tax on business profits,” she added.

“What may happen is that some businesses will pass on the cost to their customers, which may have a small knock-on effect to the prices of general goods and services. This could push up inflation and so the cost of living for individuals may increase, but only time will tell.”

Do any other countries in the GCC levy a corporate tax on businesses?

Four GCC member countries have already introduced corporate taxes over the past few years. Qatar has a rate of 10 per cent, while Oman, Saudi Arabia — the Arab world’s biggest economy — and Kuwait have a rate of 15 per cent, Pro Partner Group, a Dubai-based company formation specialist, reported.

“For many years, Gulf economies have kept their taxes low or non-existent in order to attract foreign investors and business owners,” Pro Partner Group said in a statement on Monday.

“With the huge attraction of international investments and the big size of entrepreneurs in the GCC countries, the UAE is now joining the corporate tax team.”

Are there any other taxes in the UAE?

On January 1, 2018, the UAE introduced a value-added tax (VAT) of 5 per cent on a majority of goods and services as part of its plans to diversify the economy and reduce its dependence on oil.

In October 2017, the Emirates also enacted an excise tax, or so-called sin tax, on products that are considered harmful to citizens’ health, such as tobacco and sugary drinks.