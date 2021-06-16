Dubai Police task force sets out to tackle dangerous animals trade

New unit responding after a string of complaints and an attempt to sell a wolf illegally

Dubai Police's Environmental Crimes Division thwarted the attempted sale of a wolf (not pictured). AFP    
A new police task force in Dubai has been set up to tackle the ownership of wild and dangerous animals.

Dubai Police are responding after a string of complaints and several breaches of the law in just a few weeks.

These include an attempt to sell a wolf illegally, which was foiled by police.

Police are calling on the public to report people who own dangerous animals so they can be handed over to the authorities.

“The joint work team has responded to many cases ... during the past weeks after receiving several complaints from the public," police said.

The private ownership of wild and exotic animals – including big cats like this cheetah – is illegal in Dubai.

'Chiselled jaw, big shoulders and long tail' - Dubai resident tells of close encounter with big cat

The force said its Environmental Crimes Division and Dubai Police's Criminal Investigation Unit were working with Dubai Municipality to enforce Federal Law No. 22 of 2016.

This prohibits people from owning, possessing, trading or breeding dangerous animals.

Animals covered under the law include big cats, snakes, ostriches, scorpions, primates, lizards, seagulls, spiders and some breeds of dogs.

Outlawed dog breeds include Presa Canarios, pit bulls, boxers, Rottweilers, Tosa, Dobermans and Mastiffs.

Those who break the rules face jail terms up to six months and/or fines up to Dh500,000 ($136,000).

Meanwhile, the unit's foiling of man's attempt to sell a wolf has underlined the importance of its work.

It was established late last year and is increasing its operations. Dubai Municipality is to arrange shelter for the wolf.

Updated: June 16, 2021 01:22 PM

