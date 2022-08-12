UAE weather: three days of rain with 45kph winds from Saturday

The UAE is braced for at least three days of rain, starting on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in its latest five-day forecast that downpours are expected across the country.

High winds of up to 45 kilometres an hour are predicted until Tuesday, which could lead to dust and sand storms.

The NCM had told The National on Wednesday of the impending rainfall.

“There will be a chance of rain formation in some parts of the east and south on Saturday and Sunday,” a forecaster from the NCM said.

“There is a low-pressure system with humid air from the Sea of Oman and Arabian Sea coming towards our area,” he said. “We expect some moderate to heavy rain.”

Rain in the UAE — in pictures

Expand Autoplay A man rides his bicycle during a brief downpour in the Mussaffah industrial area in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The latest NCM report indicates there will be more rain on Monday in eastern and western areas, which could be accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

The NCM said it did not expect the rain at the weekend to be as intense as July's deluge but it was still studying the outlook into next week.

Ncema, the UAE's National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, also warned residents about the possibility of rain into next week, posting a notification on social media for the public to be aware.

The authorities remain on alert after deadly flash floods hit the eastern UAE last month.

Seven people died and more than 800 were rescued after torrential downpours caused flooding across the northern and eastern coasts.

The NCM said it was the wettest July in decades.

Temperatures remain high

While the Emirates has faced unsettled weather in recent weeks, it has not stopped the traditional summer surge in temperatures.

The mercury rose above 50°C in some parts of the country this week, with sun-baked Sweihan recording the country's highest temperatures.

After a sizzling 51°C on Tuesday, it was a barely cooler 50.3°C on Wednesday and 49.8°C on Thursday in the Al Ain town.

People in Sweihan may find some respite from the intense sunshine, however, with temperatures forecast to drop to 40°C on Monday.

On Saturday, temperatures in Abu Dhabi will peak at 45°C, with highs of 44°C in Dubai. They will be slightly lower on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.