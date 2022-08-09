UAE weather: mercury hits 49.8ºC with another sizzling summer day in store

The UAE is set for another scorching summer day after temperatures approached 50ºC on Monday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the mercury rose to 49.8C in Abu Dhabi's western region of Al Dhafra at about 3pm.

It was one of five areas in the country where temperatures reached at least 49ºC during the day.

Temperatures also approached the 50°C mark on Sunday, peaking at 49.1°C in Al Dhafra at 4.15pm, the NCM said.

Sweihan in Al Ain — which typically experiences some of the hottest weather in the country each year — is braced for another sweltering day on Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to again reach 49°C.

Shops in Sweihan. On Sunday, temperatures in the Al Ain town hit 51.8°C, the highest recorded by any community on Earth that day.

People there are no strangers to fierce heat, particularly during the summer.

On June 6 last year, it was officially the hottest place on Earth, as temperatures soared to 51.8°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology said some others areas of Abu Dhabi, including Razeen and Gasyoura, could also hit 49°C on Tuesday.

The high temperatures come amid an unsettled start to the summer period, which has also seen frequent rainfall.

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 49.8 درجة مئوية في وتييد (منطقة الظفرة) الساعة 15:00 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 49.8°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:00 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/zkQ101wNfh — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) August 8, 2022

The centre said conditions will continue to be "hot and fair to partly cloudy at times" for the remainder of week. It said convective clouds, often associated with rain, could form over eastern areas of the Emirates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Northern Emirates witnessed its largest amount of rain in 30 years at the end of last month, causing flooding in which seven people died and more than 800 had to be rescued.

Al Ain has also been hit by rain in recent days.

On Sunday, heavy rain was recorded in Ajman at 4.20pm, the weather centre said.

There were further downpours in parts of Sharjah.