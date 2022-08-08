UAE weather: temperatures to approach 50°C this week with chance of dust storms and rain

The UAE is set for a baking-hot week as summer temperatures surge, but there is the prospect of further rain in store.

Monday will be largely hot and dry, but winds could pick up as the day goes on, leading to dusty conditions.

The mercury will rise to 47°C in Al Ain, with highs of 44°C in Abu Dhabi city and Dubai.

Sweihan in Al Ain — which typically faces some of the hottest weather in the country each year — is braced for another sweltering day on Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to peak at 49°C.

People there are no strangers to scorching weather, particularly during the summer.

On June 6 last year, it was officially the hottest place on Earth, reaching a sizzling 51.8°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology said some others areas of Abu Dhabi, including Razeen and Gasyoura, could also hit 49°C on Tuesday.

The centre said convective clouds, often associated with rain, could form over eastern areas of the Emirates on Thursday and Friday.

The Northern Emirates faced its largest amount of rain in 30 years at the end of last month, causing flooding in which seven people died and more than 800 were rescued.

Al Ain has also been hit by rain in recent days.

On Sunday, heavy rain was recorded in Ajman at 4.20pm, the weater centre said.

There were further downpours in parts of Sharjah.

