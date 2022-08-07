UAE weather alert issued as rain hits Northern Emirates

Parts of the Northern Emirates were lashed by more rain on Sunday afternoon, with the wet weather expected to stretch into the evening.

Heavy rain was recorded in Ajman at 4.20pm, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

There were further downpours in parts of Sharjah.

The weather forecaster said convective cloud formations over some Eastern areas could lead to rainfall.

Winds of up to 45 kilometres per hour could kick up sand and dust, reducing visibility.

The yellow alert from the NCM extends until 8pm and calls for people to be aware of the unsettled weather when outside.

An orange notice — issued for areas close to Fujairah — urges people to be prepared for hazardous weather.

The Northern Emirates experienced its largest amount of rainfall in 30 years last week, causing widespread flooding in which seven people died and more than 800 were rescued.

Al Ain has also been hit by rain in recent days.

UAE hit by floods - in pictures