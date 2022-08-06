UAE weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain on Saturday

The UAE is set for another few days of cloudy weather with the possibility of rain in some areas, forecasters said.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it would be "fair to partly cloudy" on Saturday, with a chance of showers in eastern and southern parts of the UAE.

It also issued a warning that winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour could provoke dust clouds.

"Light to moderate winds ... freshening at times [causing] blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea," the NCM said.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 48°C, with a low of 24°C forecast in the mountains.

Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, but the NCM cautioned that temperatures could increase slightly.

"[It will be] fair to partly cloudy in general, and clouds will appear eastward [and] might be convective by afternoon," the NCM said.

"Temperature [will] tend to increase gradually. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, fresh at times causing blowing dust during daytime."

More cloudy weather is expected on Monday, accompanied by dust clouds and strong winds.

The UAE has experienced some extreme weather this summer.

Seven people died and at least 870 were rescued after torrential rain last month led to flash floods in parts of Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday announced it had completed its relief operation for people affected by the floods.

"Operation Loyal Hands" involved teams rescuing 870 people from flooded areas and helped to secure temporary accommodation for about 4,000 residents whose homes were badly affected.

Residents on the east coast said they had never seen rain like it before.

The NCM confirmed it was the wettest July in decades.