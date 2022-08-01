UAE authorities on alert as summer rain falls on Northern Emirates

Rain fell in the Northern Emirates on Monday afternoon as the authorities remained alert after deadly floods last week.

From Ajman to Fujairah on the east coast there were summer showers.

A video from the national weather centre showed water cascading down the mountains In Ras Al Khaimah, although there were no reports of major flooding.

Last week, seven people died and more than 800 had to be rescued when the heaviest summer downpour in three decades caused flooding across the northern and eastern coasts.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast rain showers and temperatures in the twenties, far lower than the normal summer highs in the mid-forties.

The Ministry of Interior urged motorists to drive with care.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) said there could be high winds and dust blowing in some areas.

In the far western region and the Saudi border, rain was forecast to fall on Monday.

There may be more showers on Tuesday, a weather chart showed, but it should be contained to the eastern coast and Oman.

Qatar and eastern Saudi Arabia have reported heavy showers in recent days.

In Doha there was heavy flooding in parts of the low-lying city after a heavy downpour on Thursday, local media reported.