UAE authorities hold meeting over heavy rain forecast for weekend

UAE authorities have come together to develop a nationwide action plan to deal with heavy rain and high winds forecast for the weekend.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, better known as Ncema, took part in a meeting with the National Centre of Meteorology, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and police chiefs.

Talks centred on efforts to ensure authorities are ready to respond to the hazardous weather expected in the days ahead.

The country is affected by a low-pressure system from the east, with chances of rain on the eastern and southern areas expected from Sunday 14 till Wednesday 17 of August 2022 pic.twitter.com/QBQsIRyxd0 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 8, 2022

“All local and national teams are highly prepared to ensure an effective and proper response to any risks that may arise as a result of the condition,” Ncema said.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in its latest five-day forecast that downpours are expected across the country.

High winds of up to 45 kilometres an hour are predicted until Tuesday, which could lead to dust and sand storms.

The NCM had told The National on Wednesday of the impending rainfall.

“There will be a chance of rain formation in some parts of the east and south on Saturday and Sunday,” a forecaster from the NCM said.

“There is a low-pressure system with humid air from the Sea of Oman and Arabian Sea coming towards our area,” he said. “We expect some moderate to heavy rain.”

The authorities remain on alert after deadly flash floods hit the eastern UAE last month.

Seven people died and more than 800 were rescued after torrential downpours caused flooding across the northern and eastern coasts.

The NCM said it was the wettest July in decades.