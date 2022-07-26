Hazy and rainy weather set to continue in the UAE on Wednesday and Thursday

Unstable weather in the UAE and Oman is set to continue for the next few days, with haze and rain expected in some areas.

Forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology said it will be cloudy over scattered areas of the Emirates on Wednesday.

The temperature is set to decrease slightly too, with lows of 29° in Dubai and 30° in Abu Dhabi, but the weather is expected to clear up by Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Fujairah on Wednesday and lower temperatures are mainly expected to extend to coastal and western areas.

“Clouds causing blowing dust and sand [will reduce] the horizontal visibility,” the forecaster said.

The weather centre also warned that moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds could have a cooling effect, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kph in some areas of the country.

According to the forecast, the sea will be “rough to very rough” in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea on Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be similar, with fresh winds and possible rain set to continue, however NCM predicted a slight increase in temperature, with lows of 30° in Dubai and 31° in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, the weather forecaster issued an alert over dusty conditions as rain fell across the country.

On its Twitter page, footage was shared showing challenging driving conditions during downpours in Dubai and Sharjah, and police authorities issued warnings urging people to drive carefully and stay away from wadis.

Wet in Oman

There will be a wet start to the day in Oman on Wednesday, with heavy rain forecast from early morning, however it will make way for sunnier intervals by lunchtime.

Dry weather is then set to continue for the rest of the week, with the temperature expected to rise to 32° by the end of the week.