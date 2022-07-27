Non-essential government staff in northern emirates to work remotely due to bad weather

The UAE Cabinet on Wednesday said that all non-essential workers would be allowed to switch to remote working on Thursday and Friday, especially those in flood-affected areas of the country, including Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The decision excludes all federal departments concerned with civil defence, police, security and emergency response, and those involved in community support dealing with damage to farms and properties.

It also ordered the formation of an urgent committee that will assess the damage caused by flash flooding over the past few days.

Late on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the federal authorities, to draw up a detailed report of the damage caused by the heavy rainfall so that work could start immediately to protect people and property.

The Ministry of Community Development has also been given the task of accommodating those who have been displaced from their homes by the heavy rains, including those living in high-risk areas.

Those affected will be transferred to temporary shelters and nearby hotels until the weather clears.

Workers in civil defence, policy, security services or those involved in responding to crises or emergency services are to work as normal

Sharjah was hit by flash floods for a second day on Wednesday, with drivers in the emirate battling challenging road conditions.

Large pools of standing water formed on roads in Khor Fakkan after similar scenes the previous day.

The East Coast enclave has been lashed by torrential rain that has hit much of the country this week.