UAE weather: temperatures drop with fog expected to roll in this week

Temperatures are set to hover around the mid-20s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday, with fog expected to roll in later in the week.

Cloudy but fair conditions have been forecast across the country, with the best of the weather coming in Fujairah where the mercury is set to hit 29°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in its regular five-day bulletin that fog and mist could form inland and in the country's coastal areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

The UAE has been blanketed by thick fog throughout the year.

Police in Abu Dhabi typically reduce speed limits during periods of low visibility, particularly in the early morning hours.

Temperatures, however, will climb as the week goes on, touching 30°C in some areas.

