UAE weather: temperatures drop with fog expected to roll in this week

A partly cloudy Tuesday is forecast as the mercury remains below 30°C

It is set to be a cloudy but fair day across the country. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
The National
Feb 22, 2022

Temperatures are set to hover around the mid-20s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday, with fog expected to roll in later in the week.

Cloudy but fair conditions have been forecast across the country, with the best of the weather coming in Fujairah where the mercury is set to hit 29°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in its regular five-day bulletin that fog and mist could form inland and in the country's coastal areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More
Al Ain cleans up Abu Dhabi's desert

The UAE has been blanketed by thick fog throughout the year.

Police in Abu Dhabi typically reduce speed limits during periods of low visibility, particularly in the early morning hours.

Temperatures, however, will climb as the week goes on, touching 30°C in some areas.

Fog in the UAE - in pictures

Image 1 of 10
Fog covers Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Stephen Nelmes / The National

Fog covers Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Stephen Nelmes / The National

Updated: February 22nd 2022, 4:37 AM
Abu DhabiDubaiFujairahEnvironment
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE temperatures drop with fog expected this week
An image that illustrates this article UAE and US aim to raise additional $4bn in drive to bolster food security
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: temperatures to top 30°C but rain expected next week
An image that illustrates this article Why did 'particle pollution' increase in UAE as roads emptied during pandemic?Story gallery icon