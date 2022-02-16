UAE weather: thick fog engulfs parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Police reduce speed limits on roads as visibility is reduced to less than 1,000 metres

Gillian Duncan
Feb 16, 2022

Police on Wednesday reduced speed limits on several busy roads in the UAE as dense fog descended over parts of the country.

The murky weather stretched from Dubai to Sila in the west.

Motorists faced tough conditions on the roads as thick patches of fog stretched from Last Exit into Abu Dhabi.

Drivers were told not to exceed 80kph on several roads in the area as visibility was reduced to less than 1,000 metres.

The fog is expected to lift by late morning to leave a fair to partly cloudy day, with light to moderate winds, which will become gusty at times.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27°C in Dubai and 26°C in Abu Dhabi. It will be warmer in Al Ain, with temperatures reaching 31°C.

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog over some areas on the coast and inland.

Thursday will see a slight fall in temperatures, to 25°C and 24°C in Abu Dhabi.

Read more
UAE explained: How and why does fog form in a desert?

The mercury will inch up towards the weekend, reaching a high of 31°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai on Sunday.

Updated: February 16th 2022, 5:26 AM
Abu DhabiDubaiWeather
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article From Derry to Dubai: how CropSafe founders aim to help Middle East farmers
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: thick fog engulfs parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Surf therapy helps depression sufferers get back on their feet
An image that illustrates this article Star Wars enthusiasts troop out to raise awareness of rare genetic disorderStory gallery icon