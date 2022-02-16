UAE weather: thick fog engulfs parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Police on Wednesday reduced speed limits on several busy roads in the UAE as dense fog descended over parts of the country.

The murky weather stretched from Dubai to Sila in the west.

Motorists faced tough conditions on the roads as thick patches of fog stretched from Last Exit into Abu Dhabi.

Drivers were told not to exceed 80kph on several roads in the area as visibility was reduced to less than 1,000 metres.

The fog is expected to lift by late morning to leave a fair to partly cloudy day, with light to moderate winds, which will become gusty at times.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27°C in Dubai and 26°C in Abu Dhabi. It will be warmer in Al Ain, with temperatures reaching 31°C.

Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Shk. Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Al Mirfa - Al Ruwais) — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 15, 2022

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog over some areas on the coast and inland.

Thursday will see a slight fall in temperatures, to 25°C and 24°C in Abu Dhabi.

The mercury will inch up towards the weekend, reaching a high of 31°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai on Sunday.