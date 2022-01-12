Abu Dhabi schools to extend distance learning for a week

Distance learning at Abu Dhabi’s public and private schools will continue for another week, authorities said on Wednesday.

Children were due to return to classrooms on Monday, January 17, after adopting remote teaching for the first two weeks of term to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But case numbers have risen sharply in the UAE in the past few weeks.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the extension.

It said the decision had been made to “enable all education facilities to be fully prepared for a safe return for students”.

“The decision applies to all public and private schools in the emirate, as well as universities, colleges and training institutes,” the authority said.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi’s private education regulator polled parents on the prospect of continuing remote learning “for the next few weeks”.

Options included distance learning, an alternating week mode – one week at school, one week at home – a staggered return of age groups and a full return to classrooms.

Authorities earlier confirmed that distance learning would be extended for a week at universities and government schools.

In the country’s weekly coronavirus briefing, education spokesman Hazza Al Mansoori said pupils would continue to study remotely for the week ending on Friday, January 21.