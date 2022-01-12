UAE public schools and universities to extend distance learning until January 21

Distance learning will be extended for a further week at government schools and universities in the UAE, authorities said on Wednesday.

Hazza Al Mansoori, spokesman for the education sector, said pupils would continue to study remotely from Monday, January 17 through to Friday, January 21.

A decision on private schools in Abu Dhabi is expected later. Private schools in the Northern Emirates often follow suit.

The spokesman said all exams requiring attendance for schools and universities would be postponed until after Friday January 28.

The measures were set out in a coronavirus briefing held by the UAE government.

Authorities previously announced public schools would switch to remote learning for the first two weeks of term.

Ncema decisions typically apply to Abu Dhabi and are followed by the Northern Emirates. Schools in Dubai and Sharjah, which have their own private education regulators, are not affected by such decisions.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi's private education regulator polled parents over the prospect of continuing remote learning "for the next few weeks".

“Knowing that you will have the option to change your mind and send your children physically to school after January 31, which learning option do you prefer for the coming few weeks?”, parents were asked in the Adek survey.

Options included distance learning, an alternating week mode — one week at school, one week distance learning — a staggered return of age groups one week apart, and a full physical return to classrooms.