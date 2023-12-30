UAE lotto joy for Abu Dhabi resident with Dh15m win

A delighted Abu Dhabi resident is set to make his New Year's resolutions come true after winning a Dh15 million lotto jackpot.

Mohammad Inam thought he had fallen victim to a prank when he was told he had struck it lucky in the Emirates Draw Easy6 raffle.

The senior internal audit manager, who was born in the capital after his father moved to the Emirates from Pakistan in the 1970s, has plans to invest in property and join the next annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Mr Inam, whose numbers came up in the December 15 draw, spoke of his elation at a press conference on Friday evening.

“I didn’t watch the Live shows, or check the app, so I had no idea I had won until I received the phone call, which I initially thought was a prank,” he said.

“After checking multiple times, I finally told my wife, who didn’t even know I had been playing Emirates Draw all this time.

“She was completely shocked and only believed me when I showed her the episode replay and my matching numbers on the app.”

The new year now holds exciting opportunities for Mr Inam and his family.

“I am a strong believer in destiny, and with this win, all my prayers have been answered and I can’t thank Allah enough, alhamdulillah. The first thing I plan to do is perform Hajj with my family.”

He said he will spend some of his windfall on a home in the UAE.

His message to others hoping to change their fortunes is simple – never give up.

“Keep the hope alive, and one day you will win, too,” he said.

The new multimillionaire turned a Dh15 ticket into Dh15 million in the Easy6 draw, held every Friday.

Dh200m New Year's Eve prize

Emirates Draw is offering players one more opportunity to win big before 2023 is out.

A Dh200 million grand prize is up for grabs in Emirates Draw's Mega 7 raffle, which is being held at 9pm on Sunday, December 31.

Players must pick all seven numbers from a possible 37 to win the prize. Tickets cost Dh50.

The draw can be viewed live on Emirates Draw's website and its social media channels.