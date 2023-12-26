Dh200m jackpot on offer in New Year's Eve UAE lotto draw

People in the UAE can dream of ringing in the new year Dh200m richer with a significant jackpot up for grabs to close out 2023.

The grand prize is on offer in Emirates Draw's Mega 7 raffle on Sunday, December 31.

Players must match all seven numbers to secure the life-changing fortune in the draw, which will take place at 9pm.

Emirates Draw is ending 2023 as it started it – after also providing a Dh200m prize in its first broadcast of the year.

“We hope someone will kick-start 2024 on a high note by winning the Grand Prize this Sunday,” said Mohammad Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw.

Players must pick their seven numbers from a possible 37. Tickets cost Dh50.

The draw can be viewed live on Emirates Draw's website and its social media channels.

Striking it lucky

The UAE's various lotto draws have created a whole host of new millionaires over the years.

In November, an Indian father of two, Sreeju, vowed not to give up his day job – despite winning a Dh20 million jackpot.

The winner, a control room operator in the oil and gas industry in Fujairah, could hardly believe his luck after winning the Mahzooz draw top prize for the 72nd time of asking.

Sreeju, who did not give his full name, had played the game twice a month for the past three years and said his wife back in India was the first to hear of his Dh20 million ($5.45million) win.

Dubai resident Ashish Moholkar, 42, won Dh15 million in the UAE's Big Ticket draw earlier this month.

He told The National he would carefully consider how to spend the windfall.

The married father of two, an account manager at insurance company Takaful Emarat, decided to play after spotting a buy-two-get-one-free promotion.