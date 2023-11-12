Dh20 million jackpot won in UAE's Mahzooz draw

Winner's identity will be revealed next week

The second place winnings for the Mahzooz draw was shared by 61 lucky winners

The Mahzooz weekly draw's top prize of Dh20 million was won on Saturday.

Nov 12, 2023
The Dh20 million Mahzooz draw jackpot was claimed on Saturday night, the company has confirmed.

The winner's identity was not revealed but is expected to be announced at a press conference next week.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers in Saturday's draw.

The second prize of Dh150,000 was shared by 75 people who each took home Dh2,000 in winnings.

Mahzooz's weekly draw, every Saturday, gives entrants the chance to win the top prize of Dh20m ($5.4 million) by matching all five numbers and a weekly raffle that ensures one person will win at least Dh1m.

Updated: November 12, 2023, 12:09 PM
DubaiUAE
