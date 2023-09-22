School bus driver scoops Dh100,000 in Big Ticket draw

A school bus driver in Abu Dhabi and his friends won Dh100,000 in September's Big Ticket draw.

Riyas Parambathkandy, 45, has been participating in the raffle with 15 others since 2008 and this is their second big win together.

In 2012, the group's lucky ticket won them each a share of Dh40,000.

"I will share the prize with my friends, and with my cash portion, I will bring my wife and kids to Abu Dhabi for a two-month vacation," said the father of three.

"We will continue buying the Big Ticket, and I am sure that one day we will win the grand prize."

Bimlesh Yadav, 48, also won Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket e-draw. Photo: Big Ticket

Also walking away with Dh100,000 is fellow Abu Dhabi resident of 17 years Bimlesh Yadav, 48, who will share his winnings with 17 others.

"Every month, one of us goes to Abu Dhabi airport to purchase a Big Ticket, it's a lucky place for us. I am very happy," he said.

Two more people claimed prizes of Dh100,000 in this month's e-draws. Shea Mithila and Babin Urath were both lucky enough to win the money, although it was not explained whether they too would share their winnings with others.

Participants who buy raffle tickets are automatically entered into a weekly electronic draw which distributes Dh400,000 in prize money to four winners. Prizes range up to Dh15 million, which will be drawn on October 3.