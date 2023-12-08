Dubai resident to secure family's future after Dh15m lotto win

A Dubai resident who recently struck it big with a life-changing Dh15 million ($4 million) lotto jackpot said he will take his time when it comes to deciding what to do with his newfound wealth.

Ashish Moholkar, 42, an account manager at insurance company Takaful Emarat, decided to try his luck in the UAE's Big Ticket draw for the first time when saw a buy-two-get-one-free promotion.

The married father of two said he did not believe it at first when he was contacted by a Big Ticket representative to tell him that one of his discounted tickets turned out to be a winning one after Sunday's live draw.

“I was in shock and disbelief and it took me more than 30 minutes to grasp the reality of my win,” he told The National.

The unexpected good news did not really fully sink in until he confirmed for himself that he had won the money.

“A friend was with me at the time and we both started checking the Big Ticket winners' list online and only then did I truly believe I had won,” Mr Moholkar said.

Mr Moholkar will be able to fund the education of his children after hitting the jackpot. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Excited to share the news, he made more than a dozen calls to his wife but could not get through to her and so he called his mother.

“She began crying from happiness,” he said.

When his wife finally returned his call, she was initially concerned thinking something bad had happened to him because of the numerous missed calls.

After reassuring her of his well-being, he broke the news and then called his 14-year-old daughter.

“She also cried tears of joy for the win and because my family would get to visit me in Dubai on December 25,” he said.

Wishlist

His younger daughter, who is six, wasted no time in sending him a long wish list of toys and cakes she desired, which he promised to fulfil.

As for what he plans to do with the windfall, he said he will discuss that with his mother and wife once they are in Dubai.

“But I’m certain a portion of the funds will go towards securing the education of my two daughters, providing them with a sense of financial security for their future,” Mr Moholkar said.

Friends and co-workers have offered suggestions, including secure investments such as property and have been congratulating him on the win.

“They told me I have been working really hard and that I deserved the prize,” he said.

During the live draw, 10 more winners from Palestine, Nepal, and India celebrated as they shared prizes totalling Dh590,000.

It was a memorable Union Day long weekend for Milu Kurian, who won a new Range Rover Velar in the draw.

Established in 1992, the Big Ticket has created numerous millionaires over the years.

In the next monthly draw, on January 3, one lucky winner will walk away with a grand prize of Dh20 million.