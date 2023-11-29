Abu Dhabi grants Dh7.6bn housing package to Emiratis ahead of Union Day

Almost 5,700 Emiratis were granted housing benefits worth Dh7.6 billion by the Abu Dhabi government on Wednesday.

The latest housing package is timed to coincide with Union Day, otherwise known as National Day, on Saturday and will give loans to 5,685 Emiratis in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, ordered the loans under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

“The wise leadership’s interest and continuous support for the housing sector in the emirate has led to achieving the aspirations of citizens, meeting their needs in a way that secures a decent life alongside family and social stability,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

It is the third round of housing benefits this year in Abu Dhabi and brings the total value of packages disbursed in 2023 to Dh13.44 billion, benefiting 9,292 Emiratis, according to the media office.

The package includes housing loans amounting to Dh6 billion and benefiting 3,714 Emiratis. This was in addition to waiving repayments from low-income retirees and families of people who died in 2023, which came to more than Dh573 million, with 549 Emiratis benefiting.

The latest housing package came shortly after President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 1,018 inmates held in UAE prisons.

The granting of residential land and houses was made to 1,422 Emiratis, valued at more than Dh950 million, including the cost of work to provide infrastructure for residential areas.

“Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is working to translate the directives of the leadership through its programmes and services, through which it seeks to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and provide for citizens in a way that contributes to the achieving of happiness, comfort, and family stability for UAE families,” said Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, director general of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.