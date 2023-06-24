Abu Dhabi grants housing package to Emiratis worth Dh3.1 billion for Eid Al Adha

More than 1,800 Emiratis were granted housing loans worth a total of Dh3.1 billion by the Abu Dhabi government on Saturday.

The second housing package of 2023, which coincides with Eid Al Adha celebrations, gives loans to 1,807 citizens.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, ordered the payment of the loans under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The housing package forms part of the UAE's leadership's commitment to improve living standards for citizens and the development of emirate, Abu Dhabi Media office said.

Under the directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has approved the disbursement of housing benefits worth AED3.1 billion to 1,807 citizens in Abu Dhabi. The second housing package of 2023 coincides with Eid Al Adha celebrations. pic.twitter.com/8nigjX8JNl — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) June 24, 2023

"The directives of the wise leadership to disburse a second package of housing benefits during the year 2023 reflects its constant interest in providing all means of a decent life for citizens, and enhancing living standards and wellbeing for all members of society in the emirate of Abu Dhabi," said Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

He added that the Al-Falah and Sweihan residential projects have been completed and now provide 1,000 more homes for citizens.

With the latest package, the total value of housing benefits donated to citizens during this year now totals about Dh6 billion, benefiting 3,607 Emiratis.

Read more Eid Al Adha 2023: Travel tips for passengers using Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports

The housing package comes a day after UAE leaders pardoned more than 2,600 prisoners ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 988 inmates.

The decision was made in an effort to give those serving sentences an opportunity to rebuild their lives, state agency Wam reported.

The UAE leader grants such pardons each year to boost family ties and to highlight the generous spirit of the religious festival, Wam said.