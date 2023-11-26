President Sheikh Mohamed attends Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

President Sheikh Mohamed joined thousands of race fans at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday as the Formula One season hit the finishing line at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sheikh Mohamed enjoyed the sporting spectacle alongside a high-level delegation which included Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai

The showpiece event has been part of the F1 calendar since 2009 and played host to one of the sport's greatest title showdowns in 2021, when Max Verstappen clinched his first drivers' championship with a remarkable last-lap victory over Britain's Lewis Hamilton, who was aiming to become the first man to secure eight world titles.

Read More Max Verstappen triumphs at season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Dutch star Verstappen - who sealed his third consecutive title in Qatar last month - ended up on top of the podium once again in the UAE capital after earning a record-extending 19th victory in the 22-race season.

The Red Bull driver held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was runner-up, third-placed Mercedes driver George Russell and teammate Sergio Perez, who carved his way up from a relatively modest position early on in the race to finish fourth.

After the 2023 season reached its finale in the UAE, the next F1 campaign will kick into high gear in the Middle East with a pair of Saturday night races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on March 2 and 9.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - in pictures