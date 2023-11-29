UAE leaders pardon prisoners ahead of Union Day

President Sheikh Mohamed pardons more than 1,000 prisoners held throughout the Emirates

President Sheikh Mohamed has pardoned 1,018 prisoners in a humanitarian gesture ahead of Union Day. Chris Whiteoak / The National

President Sheikh Mohamed has pardoned 1,018 prisoners in a humanitarian gesture ahead of Union Day. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The National author image
The National
Nov 29, 2023
Powered by automated translation

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the release of 1,018 inmates held in UAE prisons before the 52nd Union Day.

The humanitarian gesture is intended to provide the released prisoners with an opportunity to start a new life and integrate again into their families and communities, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

UAE leaders free thousands of prisoners every year in a show of compassion to mark public holidays and events such as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 143 prisoners to allow them to start a new life.

The inmates, of various nationalities, were selected based on good conduct and behaviour, Wam reported.

Read more
Things to do in the UAE this week: National Day festivities and family-friendly fun

The UAE's Union Day, or National Day, is celebrated on December 2 every year to commemorate the formation of the country in 1971.

The holiday marks the day that six emirates bound together to form the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh emirate the following year.

It is preceded by Commemoration Day, on November 30, which is dedicated to those who lost their lives serving the country.

Authorities have said December 2, 3 and 4 this year will be a paid holiday for public and private sector employees.

Updated: November 29, 2023, 8:02 AM
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedUAENational Day
Editor's picks
More from the national