UAE sends 25 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid to Gaza

The supplies will cross into the enclave via the Rafah crossing from Egypt

The UAE sent the aid in coordination with the United Nations World Food Programme. Wam

The National
Nov 09, 2023
The UAE on Thursday sent 25 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid to alleviate the suffering of people in Gaza.

The shipment will be unloaded in Al Arish, Egypt, before being sent across the Rafah crossing to Gaza.

The delivery is part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation and was sent in co-ordination with the UN World Food Programme.

The Compassion for Gaza campaign began in October

Officials previously announced that the UAE had sent five planes carrying supplies for an Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The equipment will help with the construction of the field hospital.

The UAE has condemned Israel's war on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,500, which includes 4,324 children, according to its ministry of health, since Israel began air strikes on the enclave following the unprecedented October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Last week, President Sheikh Mohamed directed that 1,000 Palestinian children be brought to hospitals in the UAE for treatment. They are to be accompanied by their families.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded a humanitarian ceasefire on Monday, as the war entered its second month, warning that Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children”.

Updated: November 09, 2023, 9:59 AM
UAEGazaPalestineIsrael
