Father reveals struggle helping his family reach Rafah crossing to escape Gaza

A father of five has disclosed the torment of seeing his family's names on a list of British citizens to be evacuated from Gaza but knowing they will be unable make the perilous journey to the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.

Fares Abu Warde, a legal consultant from West London, flew to Cairo after hearing the news that his family could be evacuated.

His wife and five children had been in Gaza on holiday to see family but were stuck there when the war started.

Their names appeared this morning on a list of 91 British citizens given permission to leave the Gaza Strip this morning through the Rafah crossing.

The list published overnight by the Palestinian Border Authority said those on it must be “present at 7am in the outdoor halls of the crossing to facilitate their travel”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was criticised on Thursday, after the first group of about 600 foreigners evacuated from Gaza only included two of the estimated 200 British citizens believed to be trapped in Gaza.

Mr Abu Warde’s family have been unable to leave northern Gaza due to the danger of making the 30km journey. He fears that they could be hit by shelling.

“There’s no clear route to get from North to South Gaza. It’s not safe for them to leave. For their security, it is better to travel with UN cars, in designated ambulance cars from the Palestinian Red Crescent,” he said on Friday.

He has spent the last few days calling aid agencies and the relevant authorities to arrange transport for his family from northern Gaza to the southern border. But so far, his calls have been unanswered.

They are already too late for the 7am arrival to the crossing required by the border authority.

“I don't know what happens if they don't leave today, and if they will be allowed to leave tomorrow. It may be other nationalities who are allowed to evacuate tomorrow,” said on Friday.

His best hope is to arrange their safe passage today and have them wait at the border until they are permitted to leave again.

“I'm hoping I can get them a car to travel today, they may spend the night at the border and travel tomorrow, if they're allowed to,” he said.

Fares Abu Warda. Photo: Fares Abu Warda

Mr Abu Warde tries to call his family every day but he is often unable to get through to them due to Gaza’s limited connectivity. His son has special medical needs.

“He cannot walk long distances and cannot stand the sound of explosions,” he said.

Mr Abu Warde fears the Foreign Office is not “putting enough pressure” on Israel to open the crossing and create a safe passage for civilians.

“Every day things are getting worse. Nowhere is safe in Gaza,” he said.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf’s in-laws have also been allowed to leave Gaza, according to the Palestinian Border Authority’s list.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee, travelled to Gaza to visit family before the conflict began and have been trapped there since.

Mr Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, had reported that her parents were without clean drinking water and faced “rapidly diminishing supplies”.

On Wednesday, the First Minister welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing, which allowed people to leave Gaza, but at the time his in-laws were not among those permitted to do so.